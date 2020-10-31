Obituary— Lena Ruth Brewster

Lena Ruth Brewster, 92, of Van Horn, Texas, left this earthly life on October 21, 2020 in Van Horn, Texas. Graveside services and burial were held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 23, at the Van Horn Cemetery.

Lena Ruth was born in Tahoka, Texas, to John and Mabel Willingham on December 29, 1927. She went to school in Anton and Littlefield, Texas. She married D.H. Brewster on August 19, 1946, in Gibtown, Texas. She was a soulmate and helper to D. H. on the farm their entire married life.

She was an accomplished seamstress, making wedding dresses, and clothing for her daughters and friends. She was an excellent cook and could whip up a meal “out of the woodwork” when D.H. brought extra people home to eat. Grandmom’s mashed potatoes were a special treat to her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, Grandmom and Great Grandmom.

As we read in Proverbs 31:25 “She is clothed with strength and dignity.” She was a member of the Maple Street Church of Christ and a loving Christian example to her family and friends.

Lena Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, D. H., two sons, Delwyn and Rolan, her parents, John and Mabel Willingham, two brothers Lanny Joe, and John Estle Willingham, and sister, Naomi Johnston.

Lena Ruth is survived by her son Lane (Beth), daughters Becky (Glenn) Guidry and Twyla (Forrest) Perry, and daughter-in-law Susan Brewster. Grandchildren Dan (Michele), Desirae (Chance), Justin, Richard, Jared (Kim), Cade (Holly), Tyler and Colin. Great grandchildren Noie, Owen, Dylan, Cody, Kasen, and sister Arlene Carr, brother in law Marlin Johnston, and multiple nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers: Tyler Brewster, Colin Brewster, Chance Clark, John Apgar, Keith St. Clair and Mark Brewster.

Honorary pallbearers: Grandsons-Dan Brewster, Jared Guidry, Cade Guidry, Justin Bragg, Richard Bragg and granddaughter Desirae Clark.

The family of Lena Ruth would like to extend our thanks to Joy Scott and Culberson Hospital doctors and staff.

Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home. online condolences may be left at www.vanhornfunerals.com