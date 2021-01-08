County officials take Oath of Office

By Becky Brewster

Culberson County Commissioners met in special session on January 4, 2021. Commissioner Adrian Norman, as Senior Commissioner, called the meeting to order in the absence of Judge Carlos Urias. The Court approved the bonds for all newly elected officials. Then, County Clerk Linda McDonald administered the “Statement of Elected Official” followed by the “Oath of Office” to Gilda Morales, Commissioner, Pct. 3, and to Steve Mitchell, County Attorney. The other newly elected County officials took their oaths prior to the meeting.

The Commissioners then went into Executive Session to interview candidates for the position of Nutrition Center Director. After almost two hours, the Court reconvened in open session. The Commissioners then approved hiring Patricia Lee Munoz as the Nutrition Center Director at an opening salary of $16.89/hour and a starting date of 1-18-2021.

In other County business, the Court also:

Heard reports on various County Projects.