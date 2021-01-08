Faith— 01/07/2021

“Some Things Never Change”

By Pastor Donald Parker

We live in a society of constant change. Some people like change, others not so much. We could talk about all the changes that have taken place over our life time for days. But just in the past decade we have experienced constant change. We went from simple flat screen TV’s on a stand, to Smart TV’s that take up a whole wall. More of our bills are paid online. More of our shopping done online. Our phones constantly change. Who would have ever thought you would be able to turn your lights on and off; your a/c units on and off, from your cell phone? We live in a world of constant change. Some good, some not so good, and for many, we find it hard to keep up with the constant changes. But I want to share with you that when it comes to God, he never changes, never!

God says this about Himself in Malachi 3:6, “I am the Lord, and I do not change.” Again, in Hebrews 13:8, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.” God doesn’t change and the Bible makes that clear. So, when it comes to God, I want to share with you just three things [there are many more] about God that will never change.

First, how God feels about you will never change. God continues to pursue us and chase after us no matter what we’ve done in the past. Why? Because He loves you, and you matter to Him; that will never change! We are all sinners; the Bible makes that clear as well. We all have a past. We’ve all made poor choices and bad decisions; yet God’s love for us [you] will never change regardless of your past.

Romans 5:6-8 says, “When we were utterly helpless, Christ came at just the right time and died for us sinners. Now most people would not be willing to die for an upright person, though someone might perhaps be willing to die for a person who is especially good. But God showed his great love for us by sending Christ to die for us while we were still sinners.”

Something else that will never change, is how God feels about sin. The way God feels about sin my friend, is never going to change, never! A lot of people think that God has changed his mind about certain things, but he hasn’t. How He feels about sin will never change!

God hates sin! He can’t stand it! It breaks His heart and makes Him angry, and that will never change. I don’t care how you try to justify it in your head, or even if it doesn’t bother you, or if the world says its ok now, times have change. God can’t stand sin; he hates it and that’s never going to change. Genesis 6:5-6 says this, “The Lord observed the extent of human wickedness on the earth, and he saw that everything they thought or imagined was consistently and totally evil. So the Lord was sorry he had ever made them and put them on the earth. It broke His heart.” God hates sin; it breaks his heart. Don’t waste your time waiting for God to change the way he feels about sin, it’s not going to happen.

Something else that will never change is how God grants salvation. Jesus said in John 14:6, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me.” How many ways are there to the Father in heaven? Only one, and that’s never going to change. Jesus is the only way. God plan for salvation is for you to put your trust; your faith in Jesus Christ, and that is never going to change. So, how do you put your faith in Jesus? Romans 10:9-10, “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is by believing in your heart that you are made right with God, and it is by confessing with your mouth that you are saved.” Then in verse 13, “For everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.”

My friend, the way God grants salvation to us is never going to change, never! Salvation is found through faith in Jesus Christ only! You admitted to Him that you are a sinner and repent of your sins. Believe that Jesus Christ died on the cross for your sins and was raised to life three days later. And commit your life to Him, that’s the only way to heaven, and it’s never going to change. I would encourage you to give your life to Jesus right now, wherever you might be.

