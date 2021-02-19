Obituary— Lucas R. Sanchez

At the age of 95, Lucas Rocha Sanchez from Valentine, Texas went home to his heavenly Father on November 12, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 17th at 10am at the Catholic Church in Valentine, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Sylvia Porras Sanchez, sisters, Eloisa Barraza, Lydia Moreno, Agapita Sanchez, and Miquela Villegas.

Lucas is survived by his daughters, Mary Sanchez of Alpine, TX, Meg Blair, her husband Troy, from Springtown, TX, grandkids, Taryn Wessel (and her husband Danny) from Spring Branch TX, and Cody Walker from Fort Worth TX, along with three great grandchildren, Brooklyn Jett, Scarlett Blair and Rhett Lucas, who was lovingly named after his great grandfather.

Lucas was the son of Miguel and Ysidora Sanchez from Valentine, TX. He was a ranch cowboy before joining the Navy, where he became a World War 2 Veteran. Upon his return from serving his country, he went to work for Southern Pacific Railroad where he worked for 42 years until he happily retired.

Lucas was very well respected in his community for his tireless work in the Catholic church and his ability to help those in need. He was a kind man who never met a stranger and loved to tell jokes. He loved to hunt and was also a great carpenter, remodeling many things over the years. He and his beloved wife Sylvia, both loved to dance, and were often the first ones on the dance floor. They also loved spending time with their grandkids. As his family grew up and got older, he loved sitting around visiting with his grand son Cody and his son in law Troy and talking about the old days, and drinking his Coors Light, or his nightly glass of red wine. Lucas loved the sport of rodeo and never missed one within a couple of hundred miles if he could help it. In his later years, he became a fan of telenovelas and even learned to play the guitar, something he had wanted to do for many years.

The family would like to thank everyone for their many prayers, visits, phone calls, etc throughout the time he was ill. It meant the world to him to know just how many people cared so very much. Many thanks to all the people who helped take care of him, including Dr. Raphael Escovar, and Agave Home Health Care.