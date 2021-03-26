Denman retires, Norman returns

By Lisa Morton

Van Horn Bank will host a retirement reception for Senior VP Branch Manager Jerry Denman this Friday. Denman came to Van Horn in 2013 after a break from banking and a desire to work for several more years. His wife, Jennifer, has operated Glass By J, a stained glass design studio workshop next to the Clark Hotel Museum, over the past few years. The Denmans have no major plans upon leaving full-time work other than spending time at their Texas Hill Country home and traveling Texas to visit family.

Denman will be passing the torch on Friday to Van Horn native Adrian Norman who is no stranger to the banking business. From 2004 – 2012, Norman worked for Van Horn State Bank while attending Sul Ross State University, receiving his degree in Business Administration in 2012. He was also Secretary of Delta Mu Delta and a member of the Business Honors Society at SRSU. Norman remained involved with banking through a few acquisitions to the present location after the bank moved from the historic Hotel El Capitan building in 2007.

Norman left banking in 2012 to become a teacher at Van Horn Schools, an athletics coach and a robotics coach until rejoining The Pecos County State Bank. He trained in Fort Stockton for the eventual move to the Van Horn Bank branch in January as Asst. VP/Loan Officer/Branch Manager.

Norman offered the Advocate the following comments. “First, I thank God for guiding me here. I am blessed to be part of a great organization and couldn’t be more thankful. I wish Mr. Denman all the best on his retirement. I really enjoyed working in the bank and when I heard about a possible opening, I was ready to get back in. Van Horn is home for many of us, and the bank is one of the cornerstones of our town. We are a community bank and strive to offer the best banking services to existing and future customers. This is another great opportunity for me to serve my community in this capacity.”

Drop by Van Horn Bank at 1800 W. Broadway on Friday, from noon until 3 pm, to wish Mr. Denman well and congratulate Mr. Norman on his status in the community.