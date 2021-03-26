Vaccination effort continues locally

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County Hospital District met in Regular Session on March 10, 2021. Judy Blazek, Project Manager, updated the Board on the parking lot/façade improvements project, noting that the project is nearing completion. The masonry has been completed, and Avadek is on site installing the canopy. Painting of the entire facility has begun. The lighting and the striping of the parking lots are still pending. It is anticipated that the final site inspection will be conducted the first part of April. The open house will be planned to occur during Jubilee 2021.

Hospital Administrator Rick Gray briefed the Board on the Culberson Hospital’s response to the COVID-19 as we approach our one-year anniversary for the pandemic, noting that Culberson County has had 324 confirmed cases with 5 active and 8 fatalities so far. He reported that approximately 850 doses of the vaccine have been administered with 350 still to administer. This includes a combination of both first and second doses. Another 228 first doses were administered at a clinic at Fire Med Training Services facility. The Pecos HUB also sent additional vaccines for a drive-through clinic. Gray reported that many out-of-towners are driving to Van Horn for their vaccines. It was noted that the State has opened up the priority lists to include teachers and daycare workers. Local citizens can register on-line at https://culbersonhospital.org/vaccine-info/ or by calling the clinic at 432-283-1020.

In other business, the Culberson County Hospital District:

Approved the consent agenda

Approved the purchase of a “jaws of life” extrication tool.

Authorized Preferred to purchase and install security cameras.

Approved a payment on the construction note and authorized fund transfers.