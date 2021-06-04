Two fatalities in multiple-vehicle crash

Two people were killed in a fiery collision between an SUV and two semi-trucks early Sunday on Interstate 10 east of Van Horn. On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of the people killed and injured in the accident on I-10.

Viviana Carrillo, 33, of Austin, a passenger in a Honda CR-V, died in the collision, as did truck driver Bradly Dean Johnson, 53, of Tucson.

A DPS news release stated that the multi-vehicle wreck occurred at 4:40 a.m. Sunday on I-10 East, approximately 10 miles east of Van Horn.

According to the report, Miranda Lili, 53, of San Antonio, was driving a Honda CR-V eastbound with Carrillo as a passenger. Due to rain on the road’s surface, Lili lost control, spun out on the road, and came to rest in the traffic lanes.

The Honda was then struck by the semi-truck operated by Johnson before his 18-wheeler went onto the road shoulder and rolled.

A second semi-truck, driven by Rigoberto Villalobos, 50, of San Antonio, then crashed into the trailer being hauled by Johnson. Both semi-trucks caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in an intense blaze.

Villalobos was able to escape his truck, but Johnson could not get out of his truck and died in the fire.

Villalobos, Carrillo and Lili were all transported to Culberson Hospital, where Carrillo later succumbed to her injuries. Villalobos had what state troopers reported as severe incapacitating injuries. DPS did not disclose the extent of Lili’s injuries.