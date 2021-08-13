Obituary— Hector Marta Castaneda

Hector Gerardo “Jerry” Marta Castaneda, 44, of Van Horn, Texas passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born in Carmargo, Mexico on May 13, 1977, and was predeceased in death by his loving mother, Irma Marta Castaneda Lerma.

Jerry was an exceptionally charming man, confident, with a brilliant smile, an infectious laugh, sharp wit, and an even sharper sense of humor. He was extremely charismatic, and had a gift for lifting the spirits of those around him. He adored his family and friends, he had a huge heart and would do anything to help and to see his loved ones happy.

Jerry was active, with a great passion for the outdoors, animals, and people. He was a hard worker, diligent – he wasn’t afraid of work, and his life experiences provided him with a unique and diverse skill set. He also played hard, and his hobbies included spending quality time with family and friends, hunting, fishing, and butchering for get togethers. Jerry loved music, dancing, and hosting family gatherings – he was an excellent host with a talent for making each guest feel welcome and special, and always made sure there was plenty to eat. He especially enjoyed fishing, anywhere, whether at the Hide-a-Way Lakes, Balmorhea Lake, Carlsbad, or off the docks in Galveston. Above all else, Jerry loved spending time with his kids.

Jerry is survived by his loving children, Beatriz and Steven Marta; his father and stepmom, Julio and Margaret Marta; his siblings: Karla Marta and family, Erika Marta Sosa and family, Rebecca Barron and family, Julian Marta and family, and Jesse Marta and family; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm CT on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 120 Turney Avenue, Van Horn, Texas.

Rest in Peace Jerry, you are dearly loved and greatly missed.

“There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains.”