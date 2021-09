Funeral Announcement – Ruben “Chapo” Gomez

Visitation for Ruben “Chapo” Gomez will be on Friday, September 24th at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 308 Almond Street in Van Horn, Texas followed by a Rosary Mass at 9:30 am.

Funeral Mass will be held immediately following the rosary at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Van Horn Cemetery at Bell and W 6th St.

Service entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn.