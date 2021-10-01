RGCOG appoints new board members

EL PASO, TX (September 24, 2021) — On September 24, 2021, the Rio Grande Council of Governments (RGCOG) held its Annual Meeting where its general membership approved the organization’s Annual Work Program and Budget of $8,882,124. The general membership also approved a new installation of officers and directors.

The Honorable Peter Svarzbein, Representative for District #1, City of El Paso, is the new president of the Rio Grande Council of Governments (RGCOG) for FY 2022. Svarzbein, the 54th president of the RGCOG, will begin his one-year term on October 1, 2021 and will run until September 30, 2022. Representative Svarzbein will oversee all board meetings, Chair various committees and will set forth any policies deemed necessary by the board.

The Honorable Summer Webb, Mayor for the Town of Valentine, will serve as the 1st vice-president. The Honorable Henry Rivera, Representative for District #2, City of El Paso, will be the new 2nd vice-president. Both of these individuals will tasked with the responsibility to step in for the president if he is unable to and both will serve on the finance committee. Representing small communities within El Paso County, will be Alderman David Cantu, from the Town of San Elizario. Mayor Summer Webb, will represent small communities outside of El Paso County, and Rosalinda Vigil, president of the Lower Valley Water District. For these directors’ positions, they will be charged with representing the interests of the communities they serve.

At the meeting, the council also awarded several agencies for organization of the year. The Texas Department of State Health Services, Region 9/10 were awarded for their regional vaccination efforts and Emergency Services District #2 was awarded for their vacation efforts in getting over 45,000 El Pasoans vaccinated within the rural areas. Judge Cinderela Guevara was recognized as Local Elected Official of the Year for being a Leader in vaccination coordination efforts among the rural areas of the council.

Incoming president, Peter Svarbein, said, “I look forward to working with all the unique communities within our region. Seeing the long list of former RCOG president’s inspires me to further the great history and future for our residents. I look forward to bringing attention and resources to our beautiful borderland communities. It is a privilege and honor to serve this community”.