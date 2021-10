FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT –

Jose Manuel Balcazar

Public visitation for Jose Manuel Balcazar is on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 5:00pm with Rosary Service to be recited at 7:00pm at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church located at 308 Almond St. in Van Horn, Texas. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday October 8, 2021, at 10:00am at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with burial to follow at Van Horn Cemetery.