Mobile mammogram unit coming to Van Horn

By Lindsey Tyrrell

In 2002, approximately 250,000 women were diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States and 40,000 of those women died of their disease (Peek, M. E., & Han, J. H. (2004). Disparities in screening mammography. Current status, interventions and implications. Journal of general internal medicine, 19(2), 184–194. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1525-1497.2004.30254.x).

According to the Centers for Disease Control, mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early while it is easier to treat. The US Prevention Services Task Force recommends that women ages 50 to 74, who are at average risk for breast cancer, get a mammogram every two years.

Women who live in rural areas, like Van Horn, are screened for breast cancer at a significantly lower rate than women that live in cities (Peek, M. E., & Han, J. H. (2004)). This is concerning for the women in Van Horn who are likely missing out on important health screenings due to a lack of access to mammography machines.

The Women’s Service League, in partnership with the Culberson County Hospital, will bring this potentially life-saving mammography service to the women of Van Horn via the Mobile Mammogram Unit on November 1-2, 2021.

•How Do I Sign Up?

The mobile mammogram unit is scheduled to be in Van Horn on November 1-2, 2021 from 8:00 am – 5:00 p.m.

There are 41 time slots available for each day of that the Mobile Unit is in Van Horn.

Sign up to get your mammogram by calling the Van Horn Rural Health Clinic at 432-283-1020.

Women interested in making an appointment will need to provide the following information:

*Patient Name

*Patient Date of Birth

*Patient Phone Number

Funds are available for free mammograms, for qualifying individuals, so ask about this when making your appointment with the clinic.

Take charge of your health!

Tell your friends and family!

See you at the mobile clinic!