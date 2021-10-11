Funeral Announcement – Norma Carrasco

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Norma Carrasco. There will be a viewing at Karen D. Young Auditorium located at 801 Houston St. in Van Horn on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 5pm to 9pm including a small service that evening at 7pm.

Funeral Service will be held at the auditorium on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 10am with burial to follow at Van Horn Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn, https://www.vanhornfunerals.com/