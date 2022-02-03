Obituary – Gracie Melendez Villegas

Graciela ‘Gracie’ Melendez Villegas, 62 of Las Vegas, Nevada, died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on January 22, 2019, in Marana, Arizona after a battle with cancer.

Gracie is survived by her husband, Mario Villegas of Las Vegas, Nevada, her only child, Christopher J. Watts of Alpine, Texas, brothers Gilbert P. Melendez and Lucas P. Melendez, Jr., of El Paso, Texas. She is predeceased by her father, Lucas C. Melendez. Most recently, her mother Emma P. Melendez, also of Van Horn, Texas, passed.

Gracie was born on January 21, 1957, in Marfa, Texas. She grew up and attended school in Van Horn. She earned a business degree from El Paso Business College in El Paso. While in Las Vegas, she worked for a Spanish language television station as well as a construction company. Gracie was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and niece. She had several nieces and nephews whom she adored. One of her passions was spending quality time with her son and grandchildren, Christopher and Nevaeha.

Her other passion was music and dancing anytime she could. Gracie was a strong-willed woman and never hesitated to speak her mind. Her inner circle was small, but if you were a part of it, you knew you were loved. Most will remember Gracie by how quick she was to giggle and laugh. She will be dearly missed.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, February 5, 2022. Rosary will commence at 10 am, followed by a Mass at 11 am at our Lady of Fatima Catholic church located at 308 Almond St. in Van Horn, Texas. Interment will follow the church services at the Van Horn cemetery. The family kindly asks that those in attendance exercise Covid/Omicron precautionary measures.

Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn. Online condolences can be made at vanhornfunerals.com.