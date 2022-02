Funeral Announcement – Gloria Ann Carrillo Valdez

Funeral service for Gloria Valdez will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 10am, at the Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn Chapel located at 704 W. Frontage Rd. with Mr. Jackie Dees officiating. Burial to follow at Van Horn Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn. Online condolences can be offered at http://vanhornfunerals.com