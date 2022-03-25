TxDOT to hold public meeting in Van Horn, seeks local input on future projects

Rural Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (RSTIP) public meetings scheduled

Community members in the TxDOT El Paso District are invited to attend public meetings and provide feedback on the 2023 – 2026 Rural Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (RSTIP). The RSTIP is a short-range program of projects developed by the district in cooperation with rural planning organizations (RPO) and covers a four-year period. The District Rural TIP for the Spring 2022 Quarterly STIP revision contains a prioritized listing of all projects including regionally significant projects proposed for state, federal, and local funding in all areas of the TxDOT El Paso District outside the El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization boundaries.

Three open houses and one virtual meeting will be held March 28-31 at various locations. During each presentation, staff will highlight RSTIP prioritized projects including the years project funding is allocated for construction and the public will have an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed priorities. Each meeting will be the same and there will also be a virtual option.

“The TxDOT El Paso District planning and programming territory is about 21,700 square miles covering six counties; Brewster, Culberson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio,” said El Paso District Engineer Tomas Treviño. “Our district is larger than nine states and road use varies by county. It is important for residents to review projects we have planned and let us know what is important to them.”

The public meetings will be held at the following locations:

Virtual Public Meeting: Monday, March 28, 4:00/3:00 p.m. (CDT/MDT) – 6:00/5:00 p.m. (CDT/MDT). Participants can join via Zoom shorturl.at/dnoJ4 or via telephone (346) 248-7799, webinar ID: 861 8159 1969. Passcode: 032 822

** This virtual meeting will be recorded and posted to TxDOT.gov for two weeks until Friday, April 15, 2022.

Van Horn: Tuesday, March 29, 4:00/3:00 p.m. (CDT/MDT) – 6:00/5:00 p.m. (CDT/MDT), at the Van Horn Convention Center and Visitors Bureau, 1801 A. West Broadway, Van Horn, Texas 79855

Alpine: Wednesday, March 30, 4:00/3:00 p.m. (CDT/MDT) – 6:00/5:00 p.m. (CDT/MDT), at the Alpine Civic Center, 100 North 13th Street, Alpine, Texas 79830

Presidio: Thursday, March 31, 4:00/3:00 p.m. (CDT/MDT) – 6:00/5:00 p.m. (CDT/MDT), at the Presidio Activity Center, 1400 East O'Reilly Street, Presidio, Texas 79845

Information about the RSTIP is available for review at www.txdot.gov (keyword El Paso Rural STIP), at the public meeting, and/or a copy may be obtained at various TxDOT locations, including: the El Paso District Headquarters office located at 13301 Gateway Boulevard West in El Paso, the Alpine Area Office located at 2400 North Highway 118 (Fort Davis Highway) in Alpine; and the TxDOT Maintenance offices: in Dell City on FM 1437; Sierra Blanca at 700 FM 1111; Van Horn at 2001 Van Horn Drive (US 90), 1.5 miles south of town; Fort Davis at 104 Musquiz Drive (SH 118); Marfa at 809 West San Antonio (US 90); and Presidio on East FM 170.

For additional information about the public meeting, project documentation, or for any other project related questions, please contact Rebecca Reyes at (915) 790-4200 or [email protected]. Public comments, both verbal and written, may be submitted at the scheduled public open house(s). After the public open houses, written comments may be mailed to the Texas Department of Transportation – El Paso, Attention: Rebecca Reyes RE: 2023-2026 RSTIP, 13301 Gateway Blvd. West, El Paso TX 79928 or emailed to [email protected]. Written comments must be submitted and/or postmarked by Friday April 15, 2022, to be part of the official record.