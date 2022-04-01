Eagle Spotlight – Track

By Coach Luis Garcia

On March 26, 2022, teams from around the area came together to compete in the district championships in Van Horn. Teams competing were Balmorhea, Dell City, Ft. Davis, Marfa, Sierra Blanca, Valentine, and Van Horn. The top 4 finishers from each event have advanced to the AREA Track Meet in Van Horn on April 14, 2022.

The Van Horn Eagles & Lady Eagles came away with several district champions. The highlight of the meet was Elijah Gaines elevating to a state-leading 6’-8’’ sensational jump that broke his own school record of 6’-4’’. Also winning gold in the field events was Ernie Garcia in the shot put (30’-0’’) and Estrella Urias in the high jump (4’-4’’). In the running events, the boys 400m relay (Ontiveros, Hinojos, Garcia, Virdell), 800m Relay (Ontiveros, Hinojos, Garcia, Gaines) and the 1600m relay (Gaines, Hinojos, Garcia, Virdell) ran their best time of the year and were also crowned district champions.

The results are:

VARSITY GIRLS DIVISION: Van Horn Lady Eagle finished 3rd overall.

4x100m Relay-Sarah Allen, Estrella Urias, Aezlynn Carrillo, Elidia Mendez-2nd place (56.08) 100m-Delilah Tarango- 4th (14.79)

4x200m. Relay-Sarah Allen, Estrella Urias, Kaylah Corrales, Aezlynn Carrillo-2nd place (2:04.14)

200m-Delilah Tarango- 4th (31.43)

4x400m. Relay-(Kaylah Corrales, Elidia Mendez, Aezlynn Carrillo, Sarah Allen)-2nd place (5:02.84)

Long Jump-Aezlynn Carrillo 4th (12’-3’’), Kaylah Corrales-6th

Shot Put-Emrie Garcia-1st (30’-0’’) DISTRICT CHAMPION Alexia Calderon-3rd & Taylor Martinez-4th

Triple Jump-Elidia Mendez-2nd (28’-6 ½”), Britney Rivera-3rd (26’-7 ½”)

Discus Throw-Emrie Garcia-2nd (67’-6’’), Faith McJobujah-5th (65’-3’’)

Varsity Boys-Division -Van Horn Eagles finished 3rd overall.

4x100m Relay-(Frankie Ontiveros, Caleb Hinojos, Cy Garcia, Bryce Virdell)-1st place (45.20) District Champions

100m-Jose Anchondo-6th place (12.94)

800m-Bryce Virdell-2nd place (2:17.54)

4x200m Relay-(Frankie Ontiveros, Caleb Hinojos, Cy Garcia, Bryce Virdell)-1st place (1:35.20) District Champions

4x400m Relay-(Elijah Gaines, Caleb Hinojos, Cy Garcia, Bryce Virdell)-1st place (3:44.51) District Champions

200m-Frankie Ontiveros-2nd place (24.25), Joey Anchondo-5th (28.75)

Long Jump-Bryce Virdell-2nd place (19’-6 ¼’’)

Triple Jump-Gabriel Gonzalez-3rd place (35’-5’’)

High Jump-Elijah Gaines-1st place (6’-8’’) DISTRICT CHAMPION & SCHOOL RECORD