City finally hears from engineers on projects

The Van Horn City Council met in regular session last Monday and heard from James Busby, with the engineering firm of Busby & Niple, almost a year after signing the initial contract on two major projects. Mr. Busby updated the Council on the long-awaited approval from TCEQ to proceed with the Wastewater/DAF treatment system which will allow the discharge of affluent to water the golf course and potentially be used for dust control at the landfill. The approval from TCEQ is the first of many steps toward ultimately creating a storage and pumping system for the effluent, as well as setting up the DAF wastewater treatment system.

The DAF, or Dissolved Air Flotation system, works to clarify wastewater by dissolving air in the wastewater under pressure and then releasing millions of tiny air bubbles into the water at atmospheric pressure. The air serves to remove suspended matter from the surface of the treated water.

Mr. Busby also updated the Council on the second project, the Elm Street Crossing, involving replacing the water line under the railroad tracks. He reported that his firm would soon send a full engineering packet to the railroad and that the survey data would soon be ready which would then be followed by going out for bids for the project.

On other agenda items, Council:

Approved a conditional zoning variance to Carlos Cruz which would allow him to set up a snow cone shop at Block 61, Lot 2. The variance would not transfer to new owners if the property was sold.

Approved a request from Mayor Corrales to close Austin Street between 2nd and 3rd and Culberson Street between 2nd and 3rd for the Frontier Days Celebration on June 25th.

Approved a request from Letty Hernandez and Krissy Lerdal with the Women’s Service League, to provide free swimming at the City Pool for Frontier’s Day on June 25th until 8:00 p.m.

Approved a surplus list for the upcoming school auction as requested by Edward Torres, Utilities Director, Letty Hinojos, with the library, and Brenda Hinojos, CCVB.

Approved a request from Jaime Hudson, Water Operator, to accept the 2021 Consumer Confidence Report and to authorize the publication and delivery of the report to consumers by July 1, 2022, as required by TCEQ.

Approved a quote from Windstream for internet at the pool.

Approved a quote from Zap’D I.T. and Communications for security cameras at CCVB and City Hall.

Approved the hiring of a part time marketing coordinator for the CCVB as previously budgeted

Approved a quote for the repair of damaged fences

Approved the creation of an FLSA exempt position for the Golf Course and Parks