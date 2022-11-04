Election Day is Tuesday

2022 General Election Guide

Every two years, voters across the nation, state and locally go to the polls to make their selections of those candidates to lead and represent them for an ensuing period of time. These General Elections are held on the first Tuesday in November on even-numbered years, and that means there will be a General Election here on November 8.

With a few days to go until Election Day, Culberson County has seen sluggish early voting turnout at the polls. As of Wednesday evening, 312 voters had cast their ballots, with early voting ending on Friday.

•Where To Vote And When

Election Day: Culberson County residents must vote at their assigned precinct polling location on Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Precinct #1: Convention Center/Capitan Room

Precinct #2: Methodist Church Hall

Precinct #3-3: Choya Chateau/Recreation Center

Precinct #3-5: Elementary Administration Office (Old Elementary Office)

Precinct #4: Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church/St. James Hall



If you are a registered voter, your precinct should be on your voter registration card. You can also look up your precinct at VoteTexas.gov or if you are not sure where your polling place is, you may contact the county Voter Registrar at (432) 283-2130.

•What’s on the ballot?

Culberson County voters will be making their choices for candidates to represent them at the national, state and local levels.

•Local

Locally voters will be called upon to elect a County Judge, the only race that will be contested at the county level. Incumbent County Judge Carlos Urias faces two challengers from Tim Head and write-in candidate TJ Shipp.

During an Aug. 22 board meeting, Culberson County-Allamoore ISD trustees called a voter approval tax rate election —also referred to as a golden penny election. Approval by voters is required to authorize CCAISD to access 3 golden pennies as part of the district’s tax rate.

Culberson County Judge

Carlos Urias

Tim Head

TJ Shipp (write-in candidate)

Culberson County-Allamoore ISD Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election

For or Against

Proposition A– “Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.13 in Culberson County-Allamoore Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of $100.51% percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $30,594,998.”





District-based representatives

•Texas U.S. Representative District 23

-John Lira (Dem)

-Tony Gonzales (Rep)

-Frank Lopez Jr. (Ind)

•Texas State Senate District 29

-Cesar J Blanco (Dem)

-Derek L. Zubedia (Rep)

•Texas State Representative, District 74

-Eddie Morales (Dem)

-Katherine Parker (Rep)

•Texas Member, State Board of Education, District 1

-Michael Stevens (Rep)

-Melissa N. Ortega (Dem)

Statewide

•Texas Governor

-Greg Abbott (Rep)

-Beto O’Rourke (Dem)

-Mark Tippetts (Lib)

-Delilah Barrios (Grn)

•Texas Lieutenant Governor

-Dan Patrick (Rep)

-Mike Collier (Dem)

-Shanna Steele (Lib)

•Texas Attorney General

-Ken Paxton (Rep)

-Rochelle Mercedes Garza (Dem)

-Mark Ash (Lib)

•Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts

-Glenn Hegar (Rep)

-Janet T. Dudding (Dem)

-V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (Lib)

•Texas Commissioner of the General Land Office

-Dawn Buckingham (Rep)

-Jay Kleberg (Dem)

-Alfred Molison (Grn)

•Texas Commissioner of Agriculture

-Sid Miller (Rep)

-Susan Hays (Dem)

•Texas Railroad Commissioner

-Wayne Christian (Rep)

-Luke Warford (Dem)

-Jaime Andres Díez (Lib)

-Hunter Wayne Crow (Grn)

•Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 3

-Debra Lehrmann (Rep)

-Erin A. Nowell (Dem)

-Thomas Edward Oxford (Lib)

•Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 5

-Rebeca Huddle (Rep)

-Amanda Reichek (Dem)

•Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 9

-Evan Young (Rep)

-Julia Maldonado (Dem)

•Texas Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

-Scott Walker (Rep)

-Dana Huffman (Dem)

•Texas Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

-Jesse F. McClure, III (Rep)

-Robert Johnson (Dem)

•Texas Justice, 8th Court of Appeals, Place 2 – Unexpired Term

-Jeff Alley (Rep)

-Lisa Soto (Dem)

•Texas Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2

-Mary Lou Keel (Rep)