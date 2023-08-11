Obituary— Armando Gonzalez

Armando Olivas Gonzalez Sr. was born on October 28, 1951, in Pilares, Chihuahua, Mexico. To Vidal and Maria Gonzalez. He departed this world to his heavenly home on August 3, 2023.

Armando was a caring and respectful man. He also was a hard-working individual, providing what he could to all his family. He loved all his nieces and nephews as if they were his own. One of the greatest believers in Christ, devoted to his congregation. Armando loved watching PBR, any MLB and soccer games, especially when it came to the World Cup, and helped cheer on the Dallas Cowboys games with his son. He also loved reading biblical scriptures, studying the Bible and sharing the word of our Lord. He enjoyed his time around with family, he was a great road-trip passenger. Overall, Armando was a world class gentleman that his family and friends will miss dearly.

Armando is preceded in death by his son Armando “Mandito” Gonzalez Jr. His parents Vidal and Maria Gonzalez, his sisters Francisca Carrasco, Ostolia Tarango and Maria Gonzalez.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Luce and his son Alexander Gonzalez of Van Horn. His furry best friend Chico, and his brothers Doroteo and his wife Alicia Gonzalez of Van Horn and Jose and Arcelia Gonzalez of Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at The Church of Christ on Hwy 54. Officiated by Juan Palacio and Pastor Onore Martinez. The burial followed at the Van Horn Cemetery.

Pallbearers serving were Elvis Tarango, Eloy Gonzalez, Rolando Gonzalez, Elias Tarango, Emilo Tarango and Teofilo Carrasco. Honorary pallbearers were Arianna Zacarias and Vanessa Gonzales.

Funeral Services were in care of Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn.

Online condolences may be left at: www.vanhornfunerals.com.