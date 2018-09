Funeral Announcement: Maria “Chita” Rios Calderon, 91, of Valentine passed away on Sunday, August 26 in New Braunfels, Texas at Kirkwood Manor surrounded by her family.

The Most Holy Rosary will be prayed on Friday, September 7 at 7:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Valentine, Texas. Christian Burial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 8 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. followed with burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Valentine.