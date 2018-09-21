Kenneth Craft

Mr. Kenneth Leon Craft, 66 of Sierra Blanca, Texas, closed his eyes to his earthly home and opened them to his heavenly home on September 14, 2018 with his brother by his side.

Mr. Craft was born on March 7, 1952 in Midland, Texas to the late Cecil Craft and Rozella (Aiken) Craft. Mr. Craft has lived in Sierra Blanca for the last few years and was a carpenter by trade in the local community.

A memorial service was held on Sunday, September 16, in Sierra Blanca. As per Mr. Craft’s request, he will be laid to rest next to his beloved Mother during a private service.

Those preceding Mr. Craft in death is his father Cecil Craft, and his mother Rozella Aiken Craft.

Those left to honor and cherish the memory of Mr. Craft is his brother Bill Craft, of Willis, Texas, his sister Celia Craft Bayless of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, as well as many nieces and nephews, and all his beloved friends.

The Craft family has entrusted Heritage Funeral Home in Van Horn, Texas with arrangements.

