Hospital District receives Certificate of Substantial Completion

Hospital Administrator accepts position in Big Lake

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County Hospital District met in Regular Session on September 12. The Board received the long-awaited news that the District had received the Certificate of Substantial Completion from the architects (Rees Associates) on the clinic construction project. With this, Preferred can now schedule the move-in. The District can also arrange for additional work to be done on the clinic.

The Board held a public hearing on the proposed FY 2018-2019 budgets, and adopted the budgets as presented. The District also adopted a 2018 tax rate of $0.144163/$100 valuation which is down from the 2017 rate of $0.183734/$100 valuation due to an increase in the mineral values in Culberson County.

Jonathon Voelkel, Hospital Administrator, informed the Board that he has accepted a position in Big Lake and will be working through October 5. Voelkel stated that he has had a “tremendous time” in Van Horn, but noted that this move will put him closer to family.

In other business, the Culberson County Hospital District:

• Approved the consent agenda.

• Approved 2017-2018 Budget Amendments.

• Extended the Depository Agreement with the Pecos County State Bank through 9-30-20.

• Heard updates from the hospital administrator.