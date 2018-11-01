2018 General Election Guide

Culberson County voters will be making their choices for candidates to represent them at the national, state and local levels. You can view a sample ballot here.
Am I registered?
You can check your registration status on the Texas secretary of state’s website.
When can I vote?
Election Day is Tuesday, November 6. Polling places in Culberson County will open at 7:00 am and will close at 7:00 pm.
Voting in Texas requires a valid photo ID. Polling places accept seven types of photo ID:
- A state driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- A Texas election identification certificate (issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety)
- A Texas personal identification card (issued by DPS)
- A Texas license to carry a handgun (issued by DPS)
- A U.S. military ID card that includes a personal photo
- A U.S. citizenship certificate that includes a personal photo
- A U.S. passport
Where do I vote?
-
Precinct #1: Convention Center/Capitan Room
-
Precinct #2: Methodist Church Hall
-
Precinct #3-3: Choya Chateau/Recreation Center
-
Precinct #3-5: CCAISD Administration Building
-
Precinct #4: Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church- Kennedy Hall
If you are a registered voter, your precinct should be on your voter registration card. You can also look up your precinct at VoteTexas.gov or if you are not sure where your polling place is, you may contact the Voter Registrar, Molly Hernandez, 432-283-2130, and she can tell you where you are registered.
What’s on the ballot?
Local
Culberson County Judge CANDIDATES
- Crystal Gonzales (Write-in)
- Carlos Urias Incumbent
Representatives
U.S. House District 23 CANDIDATES
- D Gina Ortiz Jones
- L Ruben Corvalan
- R Will Hurd Incumbent
Statewide candidates
U.S. Senate CANDIDATES
- D Beto O’Rourke
- L Neal Dikeman
- R Ted Cruz Incumbent
Governor CANDIDATES
- D Lupe Valdez
- L Mark Tippetts
- R Greg Abbott Incumbent
Lieutenant Governor CANDIDATES
- D Mike Collier
- L Kerry McKennon
- R Dan Patrick Incumbent
Attorney General CANDIDATES
- D Justin Nelson
- L Michael Ray Harris
- R Ken Paxton Incumbent
Comptroller CANDIDATES
- D Joi Chevalier
- L Ben Sanders
- R Glenn Hegar Incumbent
Land Commissioner CANDIDATES
- D Miguel Suazo
- L Matt Piña
- R George P. Bush Incumbent
Agriculture Commissioner CANDIDATES
- D Kim Olson
- L Richard Carpenter
- R Sid Miller Incumbent
Railroad Commissione CANDIDATES
- D Roman McAllen
- L Mike Wright
- R Christi Craddick Incumbent
Texas Supreme Court, Place 2 CANDIDATES
- D Steven Kirkland
- R Jimmy Blacklock Incumbent
Texas Supreme Court, Place 4 CANDIDATES
- D R.K. Sandill
- R John Devine Incumbent
Texas Supreme Court, Place 6 CANDIDATES
- D Kathy Cheng
- R Jeff Brown Incumbent
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 1 CANDIDATES
- D Maria T. (Terri) Jackson
- L William Bryan Strange III
- R Sharon Keller Incumbent
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7 CANDIDATES
- D Ramona Franklin
- R Barbara Parker Hervey Incumbent
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8 CANDIDATES
- L Mark Ash
- R Michelle Slaughter