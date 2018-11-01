2018 General Election Guide

Culberson County voters will be making their choices for candidates to represent them at the national, state and local levels. You can view a sample ballot here.

Am I registered?

You can check your registration status on the Texas secretary of state’s website.

When can I vote?

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6. Polling places in Culberson County will open at 7:00 am and will close at 7:00 pm.

Voting in Texas requires a valid photo ID. Polling places accept seven types of photo ID:

A state driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

A Texas election identification certificate (issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety)

A Texas personal identification card (issued by DPS)

A Texas license to carry a handgun (issued by DPS)

A U.S. military ID card that includes a personal photo

A U.S. citizenship certificate that includes a personal photo

A U.S. passport

Where do I vote?

Precinct #1: Convention Center/Capitan Room

Precinct #2: Methodist Church Hall

Precinct #3-3: Choya Chateau/Recreation Center

Precinct #3-5: CCAISD Administration Building

Precinct #4: Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church- Kennedy Hall

If you are a registered voter, your precinct should be on your voter registration card. You can also look up your precinct at VoteTexas.gov or if you are not sure where your polling place is, you may contact the Voter Registrar, Molly Hernandez, 432-283-2130, and she can tell you where you are registered.

What’s on the ballot?

Local

Culberson County Judge CANDIDATES

Crystal Gonzales (Write-in)

Carlos Urias Incumbent

Representatives

U.S. House District 23 CANDIDATES

D Gina Ortiz Jones

L Ruben Corvalan

R Will Hurd Incumbent

Statewide candidates

U.S. Senate CANDIDATES

D Beto O’Rourke

L Neal Dikeman

R Ted Cruz Incumbent

Governor CANDIDATES

D Lupe Valdez

L Mark Tippetts

R Greg Abbott Incumbent

Lieutenant Governor CANDIDATES

D Mike Collier

L Kerry McKennon

R Dan Patrick Incumbent

Attorney General CANDIDATES

D Justin Nelson

L Michael Ray Harris

R Ken Paxton Incumbent

Comptroller CANDIDATES

D Joi Chevalier

L Ben Sanders

R Glenn Hegar Incumbent

Land Commissioner CANDIDATES

D Miguel Suazo

L Matt Piña

R George P. Bush Incumbent

Agriculture Commissioner CANDIDATES

D Kim Olson

L Richard Carpenter

R Sid Miller Incumbent

Railroad Commissione CANDIDATES

D Roman McAllen

L Mike Wright

R Christi Craddick Incumbent

Texas Supreme Court, Place 2 CANDIDATES

D Steven Kirkland

R Jimmy Blacklock Incumbent

Texas Supreme Court, Place 4 CANDIDATES

D R.K. Sandill

R John Devine Incumbent

Texas Supreme Court, Place 6 CANDIDATES

D Kathy Cheng

R Jeff Brown Incumbent

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 1 CANDIDATES

D Maria T. (Terri) Jackson

L William Bryan Strange III

R Sharon Keller Incumbent

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7 CANDIDATES

D Ramona Franklin

R Barbara Parker Hervey Incumbent

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8 CANDIDATES