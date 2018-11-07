2018 General Election results in Culberson County

Voters return Urias to Judge’s office

County voters in better than average numbers showed up Tuesday to re-elect County Judge Carlos Urias to another four-year term in office. Urias captured 467 votes cast in the County Judge race, while write-in challenger Crystal Gonzales drew 271 votes. The two-term incumbent will continue in office for another four years beginning January 1st.

Uncontested county candidates declared elected were: District/County Clerk- Linda McDonald; County Treasurer- Adrian Hinojos; County Commissioner, Precinct 2- Raul Rodriguez; County Commissioner, Precinct 4- Adrian Norman; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1- Rita Carrasco; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2- AP Flores; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3- Michael Davis; and Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4- Betty Velez.

All those elected will formally assume office for their new terms on January 1, 2019, and will serve for four years.

Turnout in Culberson County in 2018 was 44 percent

Local

Culberson County Judge CANDIDATES

Crystal Gonzalez (Write-in) – 271

Carlos Urias Incumbent – 467

Representatives

U.S. House District 23 CANDIDATES

D Gina Ortiz Jones – 461

L Ruben Corvalan – 27

R Will Hurd Incumbent – 282

Statewide candidates

U.S. Senate CANDIDATES

D Beto O’Rourke – 521

L Neal Dikeman – 21

R Ted Cruz Incumbent – 294

Governor CANDIDATES

D Lupe Valdez – 422

L Mark Tippetts – 11

R Greg Abbott Incumbent – 321



Lieutenant Governor CANDIDATES

D Mike Collier – 427

L Kerry McKennon – 24

R Dan Patrick Incumbent – 260

Attorney General CANDIDATES

D Justin Nelson – 423

L Michael Ray Harris – 30

R Ken Paxton Incumbent – 262

Comptroller CANDIDATES

D Joi Chevalier – 402

L Ben Sanders – 37

R Glenn Hegar Incumbent – 256

Land Commissioner CANDIDATES

D Miguel Suazo – 402

L Matt Piña – 36

R George P. Bush Incumbent – 279

Agriculture Commissioner CANDIDATES

D Kim Olson – 423

L Richard Carpenter – 25

R Sid Miller Incumbent – 252

Railroad Commissione CANDIDATES

D Roman McAllen – 417

L Mike Wright – 29

R Christi Craddick Incumbent – 251

Texas Supreme Court, Place 2 CANDIDATES

D Steven Kirkland – 431

R Jimmy Blacklock Incumbent – 264

Texas Supreme Court, Place 4 CANDIDATES

D R.K. Sandill – 413

R John Devine Incumbent – 275

Texas Supreme Court, Place 6 CANDIDATES

D Kathy Cheng – 424

R Jeff Brown Incumbent – 270

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 1 CANDIDATES

D Maria T. (Terri) Jackson – 427

L William Bryan Strange III – 14

R Sharon Keller Incumbent – 254

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7 CANDIDATES

D Ramona Franklin – 427

R Barbara Parker Hervey Incumbent – 266

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8 CANDIDATES

L Mark Ash – 162

R Michelle Slaughter – 300

Unopposed positions

State Representative, Dist #74

Poncho Nevarez – 470

Justice, 8th Ct. Appeals Dist., PL #2

Yvonne Rodriguez – 469

Justice, 8th Ct. Appeals Dist., PL #3

Gina M. Palafox – 469

District Judge, 205th Judicial Dist.

Francisco X. Dominguez – 471