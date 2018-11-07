2018 General Election results in Culberson County

Voters return Urias to Judge’s office

County voters in better than average numbers showed up Tuesday to re-elect County Judge Carlos Urias to another four-year term in office. Urias captured 467 votes cast in the County Judge race, while write-in challenger Crystal Gonzales drew 271 votes. The two-term incumbent will continue in office for another four years beginning January 1st.

Uncontested county candidates declared elected were: District/County Clerk- Linda McDonald; County Treasurer- Adrian Hinojos; County Commissioner, Precinct 2- Raul Rodriguez; County Commissioner, Precinct 4- Adrian Norman; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1- Rita Carrasco; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2- AP Flores; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3- Michael Davis; and Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4- Betty Velez.

All those elected will formally assume office for their new terms on January 1, 2019, and will serve for four years.

-Graphic from Texas Tribune
-Graphic from Texas Tribune

Turnout in Culberson County in 2018 was 44 percent

Local

Culberson County Judge CANDIDATES

  • Crystal Gonzalez (Write-in) – 271
  • Carlos Urias Incumbent – 467

Representatives

U.S. House District 23 CANDIDATES

  • D Gina Ortiz Jones – 461
  • L Ruben Corvalan – 27
  • R Will Hurd Incumbent – 282

Statewide candidates

U.S. Senate CANDIDATES

  • D Beto O’Rourke – 521
  • L Neal Dikeman – 21
  • R Ted Cruz Incumbent – 294

Governor CANDIDATES

  • D Lupe Valdez – 422
  • L Mark Tippetts – 11
  • R Greg Abbott Incumbent – 321

Lieutenant Governor CANDIDATES

  • D Mike Collier – 427
  • L Kerry McKennon – 24
  • R Dan Patrick Incumbent – 260

Attorney General CANDIDATES

  • D Justin Nelson – 423
  • L Michael Ray Harris – 30
  • R Ken Paxton Incumbent – 262

Comptroller CANDIDATES

  • D Joi Chevalier – 402
  • L Ben Sanders – 37
  • R Glenn Hegar Incumbent – 256

Land Commissioner CANDIDATES

  • D Miguel Suazo – 402
  • L Matt Piña – 36
  • R George P. Bush Incumbent – 279

Agriculture Commissioner CANDIDATES

  • D Kim Olson – 423
  • L Richard Carpenter – 25
  • R Sid Miller Incumbent – 252

Railroad Commissione CANDIDATES

  • D Roman McAllen – 417
  • L Mike Wright – 29
  • R Christi Craddick Incumbent – 251

Texas Supreme Court, Place 2 CANDIDATES

  • D Steven Kirkland – 431
  • R Jimmy Blacklock Incumbent – 264

Texas Supreme Court, Place 4 CANDIDATES

  • D R.K. Sandill – 413
  • R John Devine Incumbent – 275

Texas Supreme Court, Place 6 CANDIDATES

  • D Kathy Cheng – 424
  • R Jeff Brown Incumbent – 270

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 1 CANDIDATES

  • D Maria T. (Terri) Jackson – 427
  • L William Bryan Strange III – 14
  • R Sharon Keller Incumbent – 254

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7 CANDIDATES

  • D Ramona Franklin – 427
  • R Barbara Parker Hervey Incumbent – 266

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8 CANDIDATES

  • L Mark Ash – 162
  • R Michelle Slaughter – 300

Unopposed positions

State Representative, Dist #74

Poncho Nevarez – 470

Justice, 8th Ct. Appeals Dist., PL #2

Yvonne Rodriguez – 469

Justice, 8th Ct. Appeals Dist., PL #3

Gina M. Palafox – 469

District Judge, 205th Judicial Dist.

Francisco X. Dominguez – 471