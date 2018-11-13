Public meeting scheduled for new I-10 rest areas

VAN HORN– Residents are invited to a public meeting scheduled for two new safety rest areas near Van Horn. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso District has scheduled the public meeting for Tuesday, November 13, from 5-7 p.m. at the Van Horn High School Cafeteria.

The proposed project is located on I-10 from 8.5 miles east of Van Horn to Evergreen Road in Culberson County. The proposed improvements would consist of two safety rest areas, one north and one south of I-10, including on- and off-ramps on both the north and south sides of I-10 to access the new amenities.

“TxDOT operates and maintains 80 safety rest areas in the state and each enhance safety on our roadways,” said TxDOT El Paso District Engineer Bob Bielek. “During long stretches of travel, these stops allow drivers to stop and walk, use the facilities and receive travel information. In rural areas, rest stops are especially important as they can also be used to take care of preventative maintenance and take refuge from any hazardous weather conditions.”

To accommodate each safety rest area, both parking lots would be constructed to include 28 standard 11 x 20-foot spaces for passenger cars and a minimum of 28 tractor-trailer parking spaces measuring 15 x 80 feet in size. In addition, a pump house, playground, one group picnic arbor, and five single picnic arbors would be built on the grounds of each rest area.

The meeting will be held in an open house format with no formal presentation. The purpose of the meeting is to present the planned improvements to the public and gather input on the proposed project. The project team will be on hand to answer questions. Maps of the project area and other displays will be available for review and comment.

Residents who are not able to attend, but would like to provide feedback can do so in writing. Written comments may be submitted in person, by mail, or email to Alan Gonzalez, P.E., Project Manager, TxDOT El Paso District, 13301 Gateway Boulevard West, El Paso, TX 79928-5410 or [email protected] Written comments must be postmarked on or before November 28, 2018 to be included in the official public record.

The meeting will be conducted in English. If English is not your primary language and you have difficulty communicating effectively in English, you may need an interpreter or document translator, one will be provided to you upon request. If you have a disability and need assistance, special arrangements can be made to accommodate most needs. If you are a person with a disability who requires an accommodation to attend the public meeting, please contact Jennifer Wright, Public Information Officer, at (915) 790-2110 or by email at [email protected] no later than 4:00 p.m., November 8, 2018. Please be aware that advanced notice is requested as some accommodations may require time for the Texas Department of Transportation to arrange.





