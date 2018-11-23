Helen LaVois Burns

On Friday, November 9 2018, Helen LaVois Higgs- Burns has went to be with Lord at the age of 77, after struggling with a lengthy illness.

LaVois was born on January 30, 1941 in El Paso TX to Roliette and Alan Higgs and was the third child of 4 siblings. She attended Ysleta ISD in El Paso and at the age of 16, she married her high school sweetheart Tom Burns on June 18th 1957. A few years later she became a wonderful mother to 3 sons Wayne, John, and Warren Burns. After being a house wife for several year, LaVois attended a business college. In 1975 she and her husband moved to Van Horn TX where she worked in the Culberson County Tax office, and after a few year LaVois and Tom moved to Sierra Blanca Tx where she than became a deputy for Hudspeth county Sheriff office. At that time, LaVois health started to fade and she retires from all work. In 1999, she moved back to her home in Van Horn that she and her husband had built. In May of 2013, LaVois , and Tom moved to Troup TX, where she was cared for by family and close friends. LaVois will be remembered by the love she had for her art and crafts and her will to be adventurous.

LaVois Burns was preceded in death by her son Wayne Burns. She is survived by her loving husband Tom Burns, sons John and Warren Burns, her 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. A memorial was held for LaVois on Monday November 12th 2018 at The Gospel Barn in Troup TX.