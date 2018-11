Amaro Munoz passed away on November 21, 2018 in his home. Viewing will be held Tuesday, November 27, at Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn at 704 Frontage Rd. from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Rosary will also be held Tuesday at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 309 Almond St. in Van Horn at 7:00 p.m.

Mass will be held Wednesday, November 28, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.

Funeral Services provided by Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn.