Landowner outreach efforts continue

By Lisa Morton

The Culberson County Groundwater Conservation District (CCGCD) received mostly positive support regarding the proposed expansion area of the District. At their regular meeting this week, General Manager Summer Webb reported receiving only one negative opinion about the efforts to include remaining unmonitored acreage of Culberson County for water data recording procedures.

Board President Vance Cottrell opened the meeting for public comment regarding the expansion efforts, but no one was there for comment. As such, the Board unanimously approved the draft of the expansion proposal which will be submitted to Senator Jose Rodriguez to submit to the State Legislature in Austin.

The expansion project comes with a proposed tax rate, which in this case will be lower due to increased valuation. The District’s current tax rate is $0.052516 per $100 of assessed value on 1,740 square miles. The proposed tax rate for the entire county would also be reduced to $0.0187248 per $100 of assessed value, resulting in a net increase in revenue to the District of approximately $178,000 per year. The increased funds could then be used to administrate the collection of groundwater data within the Expansion Area.

The District will continue outreach efforts during the formal process. Call CCGCD GM Summer Webb at (432)386-3437 or by email at [email protected] with your opinions, comments or questions.