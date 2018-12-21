Elva Renteria

Elva (Cortez) Renteria, 74 a lifelong resident of Presidio, Texas entered eternal life on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas, with her beloved family by her side.

Elva was born July 17, 1944 in Presidio, Texas to Alberto Cortez, and Francisca (Gonzales) Cortez. Elva graduated from Presidio High School, and was a homemaker. She met and married the love of her life Carlos Renteria.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary was recited by Father Miguel “Mike” Alcuino at Santa Teresa de Jesus Church. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, December 15, 2018 with burial at Desert Hills Cemetery.

Elva was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed drinking Dr. Pepper, watching her two favorite television shows: Walker Texas Ranger, and Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Elva would welcome all visitors to her home with open arms, and food ready to feed all those who visited.

Elva is preceded in death by: her husband Carlos Renteria; one sister Oliva Molinar, and one brother Saul Cortez, Sr.

Those left to cherish and remember the wonderful loving life of Elva is one son Juan Carlos Renteria and wife Anahy Franco of Presidio, Texas; one daughter Elvia Renteria of Presidio, Texas; and one sister Lorretta Le Croy of Levelland, Texas; grandchildren Georgina Renteria, Briseida Holguin, Carlos Alberto Renteria, and Aylin Elaina Holguin all of Presidio, Texas; as well as her nieces and nephews Evalina Gallegos of Alpine, Texas, Anna Cosio of Artesia, New Mexico, Manny Molinar of Odessa, Texas, Gary Le Croy of Lubbock, Texas, David Le Croy of San Antonio, Texas, Leslie Le Croy, Cristina Cortez, and Saul Cortez, Jr. both of Odessa, Texas. As well as many beloved friends.

The Renteria family has entrusted Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn, Texas with funeral arrangements.

