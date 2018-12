Funeral arrangements have been made for Manuel Urias. Viewing will be held today, December 17, at the 7th Day Adventist Church located at 300 Desert St. in Van Horn.

Rosary will also be held today at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 309 Almond St. in Van Horn at 7:00 p.m.

Mass will be held Tuesday, December 18, at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.

Funeral Services provided by Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn.