Guadalupe Flores

Guadalupe “Lupe” Flores, a life long resident of Sierra Blanca, Texas was called to her heavenly home in El Paso, Texas on Friday, December 14, 2018, she was 62.

Lupe, as her family and friends called her, was born on February 9th, 1956 in Sierra Blanca, Texas to Juliana Flores. Lupe was birthed by the aid of a Midwife.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary was held on Tuesday, December 18, at Our Lady of Miracles Catholic Church in Sierra Blanca. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, December 19th, 2018 with Father Apolinar Samboni serving as Celebrant, with burial following at Sierra Blanca Cemetery.

Those serving as pallbearers were: Manuel Rodriguez, George Marquez, Mac Marquez, Jr., Lorenzo Ramirez, Jr., Ben Canaba, Trey Carrillo, David Polanco, and Lorenzo Ramirez, III.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were: Tino Rodriquez, Valentino Rodriquez, Jeremy Flores Ramirez, and Manny Ramirez.

Lupe was a second mother to many children in Sierra Blanca, as well as a beloved family member and friend. She would often be seen driving her truck trough the streets of Sierra Blanca, as she was a proud support of all things Sierra Blanca Vaqueros.

Lupe was a faithful member of the Catholic Church attending every Sunday, and then taking family or friends to eat at her favorite restaurant “Michaels.” She would also enjoy spending holidays in Stanton with her family.

Those left to honor and cherish the life of Lupe is her mother Juliana Flores; one brother Beto Flores; her extended family Mauro F. Sotelo Juana Valles, Rebecca Ramirez, Lupita Hernandez, Francis Ramirez, Mona Marquez, Mary Lou Sotelo, Marta and Ben Canaba, Judy Canba and several cousins. Lupe is further survived by a very special young man whom she helped raise and was like a second mother to him Jeremy Flores Ramirez.

Arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn, Texas.