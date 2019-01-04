Culberson County swears in new, re-elected officials

All those elected formally assumed office for their new terms on January 2, 2019, and will serve for four years.

Culberson County Judge- Carlos Urias;District/County Clerk- Linda McDonald; County Treasurer- Adrian Hinojos; County Commissioner, Precinct 2- Raul Rodriguez; County Commissioner, Precinct 4- Adrian Norman; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1- Rita Carrasco; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2- AP Flores; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3- Michael Davis; and Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4- Betty Velez.