Culberson County swears in new, re-elected officials

Pictured l to r, Commissioner Pct. 4, Adrian Norman, County Judge, Carlos Urias, County Clerk, Linda McDonald, and Commissioner Pct. 2, Raul Rodriguez.
Pictured l to r is JP 1 Rita Carrasco, JP 4 Betty Velez, newly elected County Treasurer Adrian Hinojos and JP 2 A.P. Flores.
All those elected formally assumed office for their new terms on January 2, 2019, and will serve for four years.

Culberson County Judge- Carlos Urias;District/County Clerk- Linda McDonald; County Treasurer- Adrian Hinojos; County Commissioner, Precinct 2- Raul Rodriguez; County Commissioner, Precinct 4- Adrian Norman; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1- Rita Carrasco; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2- AP Flores; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3- Michael Davis; and Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4- Betty Velez.

