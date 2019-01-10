Organizers prepare for annual livestock show

In conjunction with Winter Carnival

By Lisa Morton

The 70th annual Culberson County Livestock Show will be held this year in conjunction with a Winter Carnival on January 19. In addition to the yearly event, the Town of Van Horn has scheduled ice skating and vendor booths during this time from Friday, January 18 through Sunday, January 20.

At this short notice, the Winter Carnival is still accepting requests for vendors at the 3-day event. Contact City Hall at 432-283-2050 or the Culberson County Extension Agent office at 432-283-8440 if you would like to reserve space for a booth and for more information.

Skating and vendor booths will be open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Skating tickets are $5 per hour.

Livestock Show festivities are Saturday starting at 8:00 a.m. at the Culberson Show Barn at 300 Jones St. in Van Horn. Order of show is Rabbit, Poultry, Goat, Little Britches, Lambs, Swine and Cattle. There will also be Pork Patty Bingo, and the 4-H will hold a concession stand until 2:00 p.m. The R.K. Wylie Memorial Barbecue and Awards Ceremony begins at 5:00 p.m. at the Van Horn Community Center at the same location. Barbeque will be sold at $12.00 per plate, with the Cal Jones Memorial Livestock Auction starting at 6:00 p.m. Wayne West will provide music beginning at 9:00 p.m. with tickets at $8.00 stag, $15.00 couple, $3.00 for ages 12 and under.