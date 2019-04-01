33rd annual Trappings of Texas to feature Marfa’s Frank “Buddy” Knight

Courtesy of the Museum of the Big Bend

The Museum of the Big Bend will present the 33rd annual Trappings of Texas from April 11 through May 19 in Alpine. Considered one of the best Western art and custom cowboy gear exhibits and sales in the country, Trappings showcases both up-and-coming and well-established artists.

This year’s premier artist is Frank “Buddy” Knight of Marfa. A well-known blacksmith, silversmith, and cowboy, Knight has worked on ranches for over 40 years. Now a master of metal fabrication for the ranch and ranch house, Knight began making bits and spurs when cowboying taught him the necessity of good quality working gear.

Knight specializes in contemporary cowboy-style bits and spurs of cold-rolled steel with sterling, copper, or brass overlays, and he also produces hand-cut, hand-engraved, Western-style jewelry, conchos, and trim.

In addition to his many previous Trappings exhibits, Knight has displayed his spurs at the Western Folklife Center in Elko, Nevada and demonstrated spur making at the Texas Folklife Festival in San Antonio.

For more information about opening weekend events, purchasing tickets, or to become a Trappings sponsor, please contact Maggie Rumbelow at 432-837-8143 or go online at www.museumofthebigbend.com.