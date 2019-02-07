Valentine Post Office offers special Valentine’s Day postmark

By Nancy Donaldson, VISD

The tiny post office in Valentine is bustling in the days leading up to February 14. Every year around this time the post office receives thousands of Valentine cards from customers around the world requesting the unique “Love Station” hand-stamped postmark.

For the past 30-plus years, the customized postmark cancellations are selected from a design contest among Valentine School students and judged by the Valentine City Council. This year’s winning design was created by 8th grader, Jordan Miller, whose family has lived in Valentine for five generations.

“The biggest inspiration for this drawing was my family and my childhood, and to be honest, I wasn’t really drawing to win–I was drawing for my family–but winning was super cool,” Jordan said.

To send a mail-in request for the unique hand-stamped postmark, prepare your Valentine cards in advance, place them in a large envelope with proper postage, and mail to:

VALENTINE’S DAY POSTMARK

POSTMASTER

311 W CALIFORNIA AVE

VALENTINE, TX 79854-9998

Postmaster Leslie Williams says requests should be sent as soon as possible after February 1st to make sure your cards receive the special postmark and are delivered by Valentine’s Day.

There is no charge to customers for requesting fewer than 50 Valentine postmark cancellations. Customers submitting requests for more than 50 cancellations will be charged five cents each.