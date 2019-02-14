Eagles win District

By Brock Tyrrell, CCAISD AD

To get the full effect of last night’s victory, you have to go back to last Friday nights game. It was a must win against a very tough Wink Wildcat team who had already beat us earlier in the season. In order to even be in the conversation about a district title, we had to win that game. The Eagles played TOGETHER at a very high level. Pulling off the upset with a corner three point shot made by Felipe Gonzales in the waning seconds of the game.

The Van Horn Eagles rode that momentum into Tuesday nights match up against Ft Hancock. Teamwork and hustle was the recipe for a district championship. The Eagles put together one exciting game that was complete when Alexis Flores drove the lane to put up the winning shot and seal the district championship. We are very proud of all of our Eagles. They played extremely well and are reaping the fruits of hard work, dedication, and teamwork. They advance with the number one spot from district 6-2A and will face off against Seagraves in the first round of the 2019 State Basketball Playoffs. Time and location to be announced.