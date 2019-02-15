Obituary-John Thomas Jones

John T. Jones of Van Horn, Texas peacefully entered his heavenly reward on January 29, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas ending his battle with brain cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family when he was drawn into his Savior’s arms.

John Thomas Jones was born on May 11, 1040 in Long Beach, California to Russell Lynn Jones and Floy Kathryn Schopp Jones. At six weeks of age, John moved to Louisiana and then later to Houston. His family again moved to El Paso, Texas where he resided all his educational years. He was a 1958 graduate of Austin High School and was a key football player for the Austin Panthers. He later attended University of New Mexico on a football scholarship as a New Mexico Lobo.

John’s life was one of adventure and travel while employed by Pan American Airlines. His wanderlust attitude led him to work in several countries including his beloved South Africa, where he lived for four years. After returning to the USA in 1972, he resided in Van Horn, Texas until moving to his heavenly home.

He was a Culberson County Commissioner for 20 years, owned and operated the Iron Rail Steak House and Private Club for 20 years, managed large ranch properties and was instrumental in forming the Culberson County Groundwater Conservation District where he was employed for 12 years.

John accepted Jesus Christ as Savior, was baptized, and joined the First Baptist Church of Van Horn, Texas, where he served on the Worship Team, Wednesday Night Dinner Ministry and led adult group Bible studies.

Preceding John in death is his father, Russell Lynn Jones, his mother, Katie Jones, sister, Sue Jones-Perrin and brother, Robert L. Jones. Also preceding him in death is his nephew Richard Perrin and great-niece Danika Perrin.

Left cherish is memory are his wife, Vicky; daughters, Karla Franco (Michael) of El Paso, Texas, Darlene Tietze (Ray) of Iola, Texas, Jenna Jones of San Antonio, Texas; and son Jerrod Jones (Amanda) of Midland, Texas. He also is survived by his nine grandchildren who were the light of his life; Federika Franco, Michael Franco, Zakary Franco, Morgan Tietze Maldonado (Moises), Taylor Tietze, Genevieve Sheridan, Isla Sheridan, Ella Jones and Emma Jones. He will be remembered as a wonderful uncle to his nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces and great-great nephews.

Memorial services will be Saturday, February 16, at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church of Van Horn. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, First Baptist Church – Van Horn Youth Ministry or a Veteran’s charity of choice.