Candidates file for city council, school board

3 city council, 3 school board seats are up for grabs

Filing deadline is Friday, February 15

The filing deadline for candidates seeking a spot on the Van Horn City Council or on the CCAISD Board of Trustees is today, Friday, February 15 at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall for the May 4 election.

As of late Wednesday evening, City Secretary Fran Malafronte reported that six candidates had signaled their intentions to seek a seat on the town council. The incumbents are Nuny Morriss, Ryan Martinez and Lyndon McDonald. Joining them on the ballot will be Jesus Ramirez, Karolyne Carloss and Joseph Corrales.

Those filing their intentions for School Board are Angie Gonzalez (incumbent) and Michael Baeza. The three full-term seats are currently held by Angie Gonzalez, Paul Uranga and Romy Ramirez.