Obituary- Marjorie Ruth Douglass Means

Marjorie Ruth Douglass Means of Valentine, Texas, passed away on February 9, 2019 at her home. Ruth was born December 26, 1925, in Morenci, Arizona to Herbert and Blanche Douglass. She was 93.

Funeral Services for Ruth will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Valentine High School Auditorium. Burial will follow at Valentine Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Clay Miller, Chuy Navarrete, Sam Means, Jess Means, Cole Armerding, Calvin Armerding, Michael Conrad, and Dave Winarsky.

She lived her early years in Tularosa, New Mexico until the family moved to El Paso at the beginning of her high school years. She finished high school in El Paso, and later met the love of her life, Alfred Gillett Means, Sr. They were married January 11, 1949. To this union four children were born, Alfred Gillett (Bodie) Means, Jr., Deborah Louise Means Armerding, Douglass Craige Means, and Janet Lynn Means. Alf and Ruth were married almost 63 years and exemplified through their married life great love and commitment that was evident to all who knew them. They enjoyed growing old together. Ruth embraced Alf’s ranching life style and was his encouragement through the years.

She was known for her beautiful voice and superb skills in the kitchen. She not only prepared delicious meals for the cattle working crew, she would also deliver many of those meals out on the ranch driving over miles of bumpy, dusty roads. Nobody went back to work hungry those afternoons! Treats from Ruth’s kitchen also showed up at friends’ houses as well as church and school functions.

Through good and hard times her faith in Jesus Christ never wavered, and she lived out that faith to those around her. He was her anchor. Ruth’s wonderful sense of humor and tireless care for her family defined her as a great mom. She was kind and generous with her friends and the community around her and had a tender heart for those who were in need.

She is survived by her son, Bodie, and his wife, Shelly, her daughter, Debby, and her husband, Jonathan, her son, Craige, and his wife, Jay, as well as nine grandchildren: Katie Winarsky (Dave), Lindy Conrad (Michael), Evan Means, Cole Armerding (Lindsey), Calvin Armerding (Jessie), Sam Means (Tiffany), Jesse Means, Annie Salter (Tyler), and Laurie Means. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Anders, Deanne, John, Clementine, Luke, Eleanor, Daisy, Truman, Ruby, Rylan, and Elaena, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred, daughter Janet Lynn, grandsons Benjamin Gillett Means and John Zachary Means, and daughter-in-law Mickey Means.

The Means family would like to give a very special thank you to Reida Stewart, Silvestra Salcedo, Maralea Miller, Smokey Perez, Carol Najar, Viola Ruiz, and Culberson Hospital in Van Horn, for the wonderful care, compassion and friendship that was given to Ruth. Especially Frankie Stewart, and the Stewart family for their unwavering love, and friendship over the years.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bloys Camp Meeting Association and Gideons International.

