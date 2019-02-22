Eagles clinch Bi-District title

By Coach Brock Tyrrell, CCAISD AD

On Monday night the Van Horn Eagles traveled to Fort Stockton to take on the Seagraves Eagles in the Bi-District Round of the UIL 2A Texas State Playoffs. Our young men took the lead in the middle of the first period and never turned back. Working together as a single unit, the Van Horn Eagles held Seagraves at bay for the remainder of the contest. The final score was 47-40 Teamwork, relentless effort and hustle are the common factors that have propelled our boys to the next round of the playoffs. Senior David Corralez had this to say about Monday nights victory, ” We executed our game plan to slow down their offense and moved the ball well. That helped us score the points we needed. As long as we come out and play good defense, I feel like we have a good shot to win in the next round.” Our boys will take on the winner of Eldorado and Haskell. Time, location and date, to be determined.