School, city filings conclude

The filing deadline for candidates interested in seeking a post on the Culberson County-Allamoore Independent School District Board of Trustees and Town of Van Horn City Council ended last Friday. The election for the at-large seats will be held on Saturday, May 4.

Three seats on the school board are up for grabs in this year’s election. They are currently held by veteran board members Paul Uranga, Angie Gonzalez and Romy Ramirez with Paul Uranga not filing to seek another term. Four candidates have, however, declared their intentions to seek election to the school board seats. They are Michael Baeza, Romy Ramirez, Cody Davis, and Angie Gonzalez.

Local voters will also go to the polls in May to elect members to the City Council. Voters will choose from a large field of eight candidates for three full-term seats. City Council candidates are as follows: Sam Bhakta, Marcial Gonzalez, Jesus Ramirez, Karolyne Carloss, Joseph Corrales, and incumbents Nuny Morriss, Ryan Martinez, and Lyndon McDonald.

County residents interested in voting in the election but that are not yet registered to vote have until Thursday, April 4 to do so. Forms can be found online with the Secretary of State at sos.state.tx.us/election or by picking one up at the Culberson County Tax Office at 300 La Caverna in Van Horn, phone 432-283-2130.