Valentine extravaganza at Nutrition Center

By Becky Brewster

Members of the Van Horn Community Coalition teamed up with the Culberson County Nutrition Center staff to host a Valentine’s Day Extravaganza for the senior citizens. Over 30 participants enjoyed a delicious spaghetti dinner with a fruit and salad bar and a dessert table available. Prizes were awarded for such things as the winners of a coloring contest, wearing the most red, having the most grandchildren (35), and dancing the cumbia. Big smiles were seen at the photo booth. The participants wrapped up the event with many rounds of bingo.

The Van Horn Community Coalition meets on Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. at El Tomate Pizza Shop. The mission of the Van Horn Community Coalition is “to provide a network of support, motivation, and accountability while aspiring to enrich the community.” New members are always welcome. Contact Jesus Ramirez at El Tomate for additional information.