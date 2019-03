By Coach Brock Tyrrell, CCAISD AD

The Van Horn Lady Eagles softball team opened up their season at home Tuesday. They played the Anthony Lady Wildcats who came with a much improved team from last year. Nonetheless, they were no match for our Lady Eagles who ended the game with a walk off a double at the bottom of the 7th inning ending the game 20-18.

The Lady Eagles head to El Paso this weekend for a 3 day tournament at Northeast Regional Park. Good luck Lady Eagles!