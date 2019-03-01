Hospital facelift to begin

By Becky Brewster

In recent regular meetings of the Culberson County Hospital District on January 9 and February 20, 2019. The Board awarded a bid to Hill-Rom for the purchase of 12 hospital beds for $98,459.40 with $75,000 coming from TDA-CIP grant funding.

The Board approved an agreement with Rees Associates to design the improvements to the front of the clinic and hospital main entrance. The project should be advertised for bids within the next two months. The Board also approved an agreement continuation with Grimes and Associates for third-party inspections for the façade.

To fund this improvement along with several other upcoming projects, the Trustees authorized the renewal of a construction loan agreement with the Van Horn Bank for up to $2 million. The District will have a meeting to begin updating its Capital Improvements Plan on March 13. Business Strategies, Inc. was contracted to facilitate this process.

In other business, the Culberson County Hospital District:

Approved the consent agenda.



Approved an interlocal cooperative agreement with BuyBoard.



Approved submission of grant applications.



Discussed ways of honoring Dr. Lipsey for his service to the hospital and Van Horn.