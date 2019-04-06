Obituary- Warren Michael Burns

On Monday, March 25, 2019 Warren Michael Burns has passed from this earth to be with the Lord at the age of 54 after struggling with a long illness.

Warren was born on October 19, 1964 in El Paso TX to Tom and LaVois Burns and was the third child of their 3 sons. At the age of 11, they moved to Van Horn TX where Warren later graduated in 1983. Right out of high school Warren join the US Army’s 2nd of the 187th Air Born Rangers. Once retiring from the military, he settled with his 4 kids in Sierra Blanca TX where he was not only a welder, but also showed his love for being a ranch hand. In Early 2000, Warren decided to change careers and went back to school to become a lab and x-ray tech to work at the hospital in his hometown Van Horn TX. On 09/01/2006, he married his wife Belinda and settled in Grandfalls TX with their now 5 kids to later finish his working career in the oil field. Warren will be remembered for not only giving his time as a volunteer firefighter and EMT, but for his love for the cowboy lifestyle and his act of bravery as a Moatengator for the US Army.

Warren Burns was preceded in death by his mother LaVois and older brother Wayne Burns. He is survived by his wife Belinda, his father Tom, his brother Butch, his 5 children Brandi, Danielle, Dustin, Thomas, and Gunner Burns and 2 stepchildren Augustyn and Brandon, along with his 7 grandchildren. A memorial was held for him on Tuesday, March 26th 2019 at the Harkey Funeral Home in Monahans Tx.