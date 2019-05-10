Voters decide

One incumbent and two new faces to council

Voters in Van Horn’s city officer race for aldermen last Saturday made their choices known for city council. Voters replace two of the three incumbents running for re-election. They had a field of eight candidates to select from. By the time the poll closed last Saturday at 7 p.m., the choice had been made.

Voters opted to return incumbent Lyndon McDonald to the council with some 245 votes. New members on the council, after election, are Joseph Corrales who garnered some 171 votes, and Karolyne Carloss, who received 155 votes.

Two incumbents and one new member to the school board

In the ballot Culberson County-Allamoore ISD Board of Trustees voters elected three candidates. When the last vote was counted, voters had re-elected two incumbents and voted in a new member.

Voters gave the majority of the votes cast for school district trustee to Michael Baeza. He received some 283 votes. Incumbents Romelia “Romy” Ramirez and Angelica “Angie” Gonzalez each won re-election. Ramirez received 216 votes and Gonzalez received 204.

School bond issue gets nod

CCAISD Proposition A & B was given approval by voters. Culberson County-Allamoore ISD Proposition A: The issuance of $10,000,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation, and equipment of school buildings in the district. Culberson County-Allamoore ISD Proposition B: The issuance of $3,000,085 of bonds for the refunding of all or any portion of the district’s maintenance tax notes, series 2014.