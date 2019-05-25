Trustees gear up for bond projects

Baeza takes seat on CCAISD Board of Trustees

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County-Allamoore ISD Board of Trustees met in Regular Session on Monday. Newly-elected Trustee Michael Baeza took his seat with the board after taking his oath of office. Oaths were also administered to elected incumbents Romy Ramirez and Angie Gonzalez. The Board approved the following slate of officers: President – Letty Hernandez; Vice-President – Jodi Corrales; Secretary – Sandy Garibay.

The Trustees received an update on the K-12 Campus construction project from HB Construction Manager Manuel Quinones. He reported that the gym floors, kitchen equipment, and the playground equipment have been installed. The construction is still on schedule.

After a phone call to get clarification from Supt. Ken Baugh (who is on the senior class trip), the Board approved a reimbursement resolution related to the District’s issuance of the CCAISD 2019 bonds. This allows the District to use M&O Fund balances to begin projects while waiting on the bond funds. The first two projects approved are the painting of the exterior of the Auditorium at a cost of $70,000 and the purchase of technology equipment for $901,000. These two projects were put at the top of the priority list in order to get the painting completed and the technology installed prior to the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

Principal Charles Gonzalez reported that enrollment stands at 371 and attendance at 93.03%. Gonzalez informed the Board that Ms. Morriss’s second-grade class has the best attendance record at 96.55%. Gonzalez then reported on the STAAR Test Results recently released for 5th grade, 8th grade, and End of Course (EOC) tests in English 1, Algebra 1, Biology, English 2, and US History. In the 5th grade, 14 students of 30 met standards in both reading and math, while 8th grade had only 9 of 24 meeting both standards. While all seniors have passed the Algebra 1 EOC, 3 still need to pass the English 1 and English 2 EOC, and 2 still need to pass the Biology and History EOC. Students that didn’t pass the initial test have just completed the retesting with results not scheduled for release until after the end of school. Gonzalez stated that all 8th graders will be allowed to walk the stage for the completion ceremony, however, that is not a guarantee that the student will be heading directly to 9th grade. They have to pass all their classes, pass both STAAR tests, and meet attendance requirements to be promoted, so any 8th grade student that is deficient in any or all of these areas will have to attend summer school and retake the STAAR in the summer as well.

Gonzalez reported that the District had just celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week which he expanded to celebrate all staff at CCAISD. He includes the Board in this celebration and presented the Trustees with new nameplates and Nike sports bags as he expressed appreciation for their service to the District.

Athletic Director Brock Tyrrell informed that Board that Annika Corralez placed 14th out of 75 golfers at the State competition. He also briefed them on Field Day, Summer Camps, and summer Strength Training/Conditioning which will be held Monday-Thursday.

In other business, the CCAISD Board members:

Held an executive session with no action taken.



Approved consent items.



Confirmed board training for June 6 and orientation for June 11.