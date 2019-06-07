CCAISD offers incentives with Summer Food Program

By Lisa Morton

CCAISD Food Service Director Sooky Borrego and cafeteria staff want you to participate in their Summer Food Program going on now and receive nutritional meals Monday through Thursday until June 27 with breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The no-cost meals are for kids 18 and younger and are available to the community and general public at a cost of $4/meal for people 19 and older. The program aids in nutritional, physical and educational purposes and is funded by the Texas Department of Agriculture by Commissioner Sid Miller.

Aliviane’s Veronica Gonzalez and Sarah Urias of Van Horn will provide daily activities to kids and adults and everyone is eligible to receive daily door prizes for attending with a special drawing every Thursday. So join the fun and eat nutritious meals at the Eagle Nation Cafe located at 400 West 7th Street in Van Horn. Cafeteria phone number is 432-283-2245, extension 1250 if you have any questions about the program.