Grand opening and dedication scheduled

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County-Allamoore ISD Board of Trustees met in Regular Session on June 24.

The Trustees received an update on the K-12 Campus construction project from HB Construction Manager Manuel Quinones. He reported that the paving, gutters and sidewalks have been completed, with the landscaping and fencing coming up. Trustee Eddie Seyffert expressed concern about compliance with the “Dark Sky” regulations after seeing the outside lighting at the campus. These regulations limit the amount of light pollution to minimize the impact at the McDonald Observatory.

The construction is still on schedule, with the walk-through scheduled for the week of July 15. Supt. Ken Baugh noted that the grand opening and dedication is scheduled for August 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. During this celebration, the public will be able to take tours of the new facility.

The Trustees also approved the purchase and installation of a three-sided, full-color LED Horizon Marquee at a cost of approximately $70,000 to be installed at the front of the school. The plan is to have the marquee up and running prior to the start of the next school year.

The Board approved the Tax Bond Series 2019 and authorized Baugh to make arrangements to pay off the balance of the debt on the football field in two payments. This will free up approximately $400,000 in the Maintenance and Operating Fund.

Principal Charles Gonzalez reported that the STARR tests results are in noting that he will provide a full report at the next meeting. For those students that did not pass the STARR tests, retesting was conducted this week.

In other business, the CCAISD Board members:

Held an executive session with no action taken.



Approved budget amendments.



Approved consent items.



Approved a contract with the auditors, Smith and Rives, PC for the 2018-2019 Audit.



Scheduled the next board meeting for July 29, 2019.